Astros 2026 payroll relief is coming, but another brutal mistake looms

The Houston Astros will finally be rid of two of the worst contracts in franchise history. With the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror, the Astros are no longer on the hook for the insane contracts passed out to Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero.

Astros will remember that Houston signed Abreu to an obscene three-year, $58.5 million deal prior to the 2023 season. Abreu was supposed to supplant Yuli Gurriel as the Astros first baseman and bring some added pop to the lineup.

Instead, the veteran's bloated contract became an albatross hovering over the organization, and after failing to gain any traction in 2024, Abreu was released despite being owed $19.5 million this past season.

Montero's deal wasn't quite as grievous, but Houston was still forced to pay the remaining $7.7 million of the reliever's contract this past season. Montero appeared for three different teams in 2025 and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.309 WHIP in 59 appearances.

Astros 2026 payroll relief is coming, but Christian Walker's deal threatens to re-open old wounds

Unfortunately, Christian Walker's three-year, $60 million deal signed this past offseason threatens to thrust Houston back into a troublesome contract situation. Walker was not worth the $20 million AAV Houston forked over this past winter, but unfortunately, the Astros still owe their first baseman $40 million over the next two seasons.

One would've thought that Houston should've learned from their previous overpay, but alas, the Astros were determined to spend big-time money on a free agent bat this past winter. They now have a gridlock at first base with both Walker and Isaac Paredes under contract.

The trade for Carlos Correa makes the former All-Star Houston's third baseman of the present (and future), and fans are wondering how the team will proceed with both Walker and Paredes on the roster.

If Houston is looking to find a trade partner for Walker, they'll need to absorb a good amount of the remaining contract. Walker's production fell off a cliff in 2025, and no team is going to take on Walker's contract after watching him post a .238/.297/.421 slash line.

Houston made their bed, and now they have to lie in it. The Astros could look to find another team with an under-performing player on a bad contract, but is that really the best way to handle this situation? GM Dana Brown may have no alternative.

