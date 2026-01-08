Astros' 2026 payroll picture coming into focus after arbitration deadline moves

The Houston Astros made their big move this offseason when they signed Tatsuya Imai, but how much more they can actually afford to do now is debatable. The biggest factor is owner Jim Crane and whether or not he is willing to exceed the luxury tax again, but another consideration is the sheer number of players that the Astros have in arbitration in 2026.

The big names are going to get most of the attention. Isaac Paredes was predicted to be Houston's most expensive arbitration figure with Jeremy Peña hot on his heels. In terms of total impact on the Astros' payroll at the end of the day, those two, along with Hunter Brown and Jake Meyers, are going to be what moves the needle one way or the other.

However, that doesn't mean that the other, smaller names on their arbitration to-do list can't make a difference, and that started with salary settlements with both Hayden Wesneski and Steven Okert.

Today is deadline for clubs to exchange salary figures with any unsigned arbitration-eligible players. For the Astros, that list includes Brown, Abreu, Peña, Paredes, Sánchez, Meyers, Diaz, Okert, Sousa, Allen and Wesneski, who settled at $975,000, according to a source. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 8, 2026

Source: the Astros and LHP Steven Okert have settled for $2.325 million, avoiding arbitration. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 8, 2026

Astros' 2026 payroll is becoming much clearer after arbitration deadline settlements and decisions

Wesneski's injury hurt his case in arbitration, and Okert is coming off a really good year, but he lacks the track record you want as an arbitration-eligible, non-closing reliever. Still, it is notable that both Wesneski and Okert each got deals in the ballpark of what Spotrac projected them to get. Okert beat his projection by $325,000, while Wesneski got over half a million less than his prediction.

At the end of the day, that is all the Astros could really ask for when it comes to arbitration settlements. They no longer have to guesstimate what they are going to be paying these guys, and that helps make decisions as to how much more or less they should invest. Wesneski is still a bit of a wild card as his recovery from Tommy John surgery is in the early stages. That he will at least miss the first half of 2026 justifies the tame salary number, but it could look worse if Wesneski isn't a factor at all in the Astros' 2026 pitching plans.