Astros 2025 promotional schedule includes Billy Wagner honor, Harry Potter night

The 2025 season is coming up fast and excitement, or at least intrigue, around the Houston Astros is building in a hurry. We still don't know what is going on with Alex Bregman and there is little indication he is in a hurry to make a decision despite spring training starting soon, but fans want to see how Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker play in Houston. Fortunately, they will get the chance to see them very soon.

With that excitement comes planning and figuring out which games to try to go to in 2025. Obviously the individual matchups matter the most (probably), but a lot of fans look to go to games where there are special events or promotions going on. At the end of the day, folks just love their bobbleheads and other merch.

We don't have all the details yet, but the Astros did just release their promotional schedule for 2025 and it looks like it could be a banger.

Astros 2025 promotional schedule pic.twitter.com/1N9AoNVK1P — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 4, 2025

Astros release their promotional schedule for 2025 and it has something for everybody

For those looking to find out exactly what the Astros are going to be giving out and when, those details have yet to be revealed yet. However, some educated guesses can be made based on the different themes that have been announced and there is a lot to like here.

For the baseball traditionalists, the highlight will be Hall of Fame weekend when the team will honor their latest inductee into Cooperstown, Billy Wagner. There are also the usual heritage awareness nights which are always fun and the Armed Forces, First Responders, and Autism Awarenes nights are fantastic for those looking to support a couple of great causes.

As for those just seeking merch to pick up, Wagner will almost certainly get some sort of bobblehead. You may also want to circle Barbie Game Day (4/22), Peanuts Night (4/29), Star Wars Weekend (5/23-25), Harry Potter Night (7/29), Superman Night (8/12), and Hello Kitty Night (8/26). Each month has a number of promotions going on and whatever you are into, there is going to be something for you at some point during the season.

