Angels' Opening Day decision could unlock intriguing matchup Astros fans want to see

The Angels may have made their Opening Day call with José Soriano, but Houston Astros fans already know the more interesting part of this series probably comes the next day. If the rotation lines up the way it is currently expected to, Houston could get Yusei Kikuchi against Tatsuya Imai in Game 2 of the season, which would make this the latest Japanese-born starter matchup in MLB history and add another layer to one of the more fascinating early-season storylines on the Astros’ schedule.

Soriano was officially named the Angels’ Opening Day starter for March 26 in Houston, while Kikuchi is still expected to start one of the four games in that opening series. Meanwhile, Imai arrived as one of the organization’s biggest winter swings, signing a three-year, $54 million deal that could climb to $63 million with incentives.

Tatsuya Imai could give Astros fans compelling matchup with familiar face

That is why this is such a fun matchup for Astros fans. Kikuchi was one of those classic Astros pitching stories that made the rest of the league roll its eyes. They got him from Toronto at the 2024 deadline, tweaked the right things, and suddenly he looked like a different guy. Over 10 starts, he went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 60 innings, giving Houston yet another example of its pitching infrastructure turning raw material into something a lot more dangerous. His time with the Astros was brief, but it fit a very familiar pattern: this organization keeps seeing something in arms that other teams cannot fully unlock.

This potential Kikuchi-Imai showdown feels bigger than a neat international footnote. It feels like a test of whether the Astros really caught lightning twice. Houston signed Tatsuya Imai because the rotation needed substance, more swing-and-miss stuff, and someone capable of helping pull this team back into the playoff hunt after a 2025 season that ended without one. MLB.com called him a huge shift in how the Astros plan to approach Asia going forward, which tells you this was bigger than one transaction.

And the early read is pretty obvious: the Astros are not easing him in as a background piece. They are expecting him to make an impact immediately. Recent reporting around camp has pointed to Houston applying some of the same developmental logic that helped unlock Kikuchi in 2024, and spring coverage has already highlighted visible adjustments in Imai’s delivery and stuff. That doesn’t guarantee anything, obviously, but it does make the comparison impossible to ignore.

This has the makings of a must-see Game 2 matchup. The Angels would be sending out the guy Houston helped elevate, and the Astros would be countering with the guy they hope becomes the next proof of concept. There is a little poetry in that, and Astros fans should absolutely lean into it.

If Imai goes out there and looks fully ready for the moment against a division rival that knows Houston’s old tricks, that’s going to hit a lot harder than any March win usually does. It would reinforce the idea that the Astros did not just lose Kikuchi and move on. They may have used Kikuchi to build the blueprint for the next thing.