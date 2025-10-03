Alex Bregman's tearful Red Sox farewell reopens old wounds for Astros fans

It was a strange sight to see for Houston Astros fans this week as the Astros were not involved in the 2025 MLB playoff picture, but Alex Bregman was at the center of the series for the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card series. During his run with the Astros, Bregman never lost an elimination game against the Yankees, which placed him in strange territory on Thursday after Boston was bounced by their hated rival.

The Red Sox were shut out by the Yankees on Thursday, ending their playoff run that was propped up by two ten-game winning streaks. During the improbable run for the Red Sox, especially after the trade of Rafael Devers, Bregman emerged as a leader in Boston's clubhouse. That was the impression he had while talking to reporters on Thursday.

“It was an honor to put on this jersey.” - Alex Bregman. pic.twitter.com/8hOz5Mz5Ch — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 3, 2025

Alex Bregman just reminded Astros fans of the pain they just buried

Bregman said all the right things, and to his credit, he usually does. That is why many fans view him as someone you would want to have in your favorite team's clubhouse. Bregman reflected on how it was an honor to wear a Red Sox jersey in 2025, proud of his teammates, and how Thursday's loss will linger in his mind for the next several weeks.

But, Astros fans know the real Bregman. And, honestly, for as great as his run was in Houston, Bregman's act feels a little tiresome. The only thing that Bregman cares about is the almighty dollar. That was made very clear last offseason when Bregman avoided taking a discount to remain loyal to the Astros and instead opted for Boston's outrageous offer. It's easy to say "all the right things" when you are clearing $25MM.

The icing on the cake was that Bregman avoided talking about his free agency during his farewell to the Red Sox feat. He wants Red Sox fans to have the impression that the pain of Thursday's loss is so severe that he cannot fathom thinking about another payday that is ahead of him. That is, until Bregman officially opts out of his deal once the playoffs are over.

