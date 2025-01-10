5 former Houston Astros still without a job heading into 2025 season

With roughly a month to go until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, this offseason hasn't seen the flurry of moves jumbled into a couple of chaotic days like in years past. We have seen a steady stream of moves each week that continue to provide shock and awe throughout the winter. While many players have already decided where they will spend their 2025 seasons, there are still some very interesting names out there on the free agent market.

The Houston Astros had a few key contributors to their hot streak that helped them claim the American League West yet again. Yusei Kikuchi being the biggest (and only) name that has already found a home after signing a three-year $63M deal with the division rival, Los Angeles Angels. There are still quite a few former Astros searching for a home as spring training approaches.

5 former Houston Astros still looking for a home ahead of the 2025 season

Alex Bregman

Arguably the biggest hitter on the market (not named Juan Soto), Bregman has been linked to a number of teams. The acquisitions of Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker seemed to have closed to the door on the return of one of the best players in Astros history. Bregman will look to cash in now as teams like the Tigers and Red Sox have consistently been linked to him, while the Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays all remain a potential landing spot.

Jose Abreu

Once one of the most feared hitters in the league, and a perennial MVP candidate, Jose Abreu's career has completely fallen off. After the Astros gave him a three-year deal worth $58.5 million, all Abreu did was hit .217/.275/.351 in two miserable years. His struggles led to him being sent down to the minor leagues to figure things out. Unfortunately for Abreu and the Astros, it never happened leading Houston to cut the former MVP and eat the remainder of his contract. Abreu might struggle to find a job as a 38-year-old first baseman in an obvious decline.

Martin Maldonado

Martin Maldonado was a key contributor to a really good era of Astros baseball. While never providing much offense (career .191/.273/.350), Maldonado was an excellent defender and leader of this pitching staff. A team looking for a veteran battery mate would be wise to inquire about Maldonado's services.

JD Martinez

Martinez, once upon a time, was a struggling Astros prospect at a time that Houston had little talent in its organization. In his three years in Houston, Martinez slashed just .251/.300/.387 with 24 home runs over 252 games. After he left and headed to the Midwest, Martinez become one of the best hitters in the game for the better part of a decade. Earning multiple All-Star nods, a couple of Silver Slugger awards and a few MVP votes along the way. Martinez has solidified himself as one of the best hitters of this era. A team looking for a mature, veteran DH would appreciate Martinez's consistent production, even though it's not at the same level as it was just a few years ago.

Yuli Gurriel

Considered one of the most professional hitters and versatile players of his era, Gurriel didn't make his debut until his age-32 season with the Astros. He went on to be a key member of two Houston World Series squads. From 2017-2019, Gurriel was a bat that was more average and doubles over power but gave Houston a great middle of the order hitter. Gurriel has tried sticking with a few teams looking for a veteran presence the last couple of years but has struggled mightily. His career may be over, entering his age-41 season, and if so, Gurriel will go down as one of the more underrated hitters in Astros history.