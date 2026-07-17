4 Astros players with the most to lose in the second half (ranked)

Thanks to short list of contenders in the American League and late first-half surge on the part of the Houston Astros, Joe Espada's group find themselves just three games back of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Houston is also clustered with another half dozen teams who are all within three games of the final AL Wild Card spot.

In other words, the Astros are within striking distance and a strong second-half performance could vault Houston back into the postseason after missing out on the playoffs last year.

Ranking the Astros facing the most pressure after the All-Star break

While most Astros fans have traded in their pessimism for optimism with the second half set to get underway, Houston is going to need more from a handful of players who underperformed during the first half the 2026 season.

Let's rank these players with No. 4 being the least likely to lose playing time (or his roster spot) while No. 1 will enter the second half of the season under intense pressure to live up to the moment.

4. Bryan Abreu, Astros relief pitcher

Bryan Abreu got off to a horrific start this season, but he seemed to turn a corner once the calendar flipper to June. Over his last 12 outings, he's struck out 15 batters while covering 11⅔ innings, and posted a 2.31 ERA. That's the version of Abreu Astros fans know and love.

With Josh Hader back in his rightful spot at the backend of the bullpen, Abreu has the chance to excel as the Astros' setup man. He'll be a free agent after his 2026 campaign comes to a close and will essentially be playing for his future contract during the second half of the season; though it's unlikely to be with the Astros.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Mike Burrows, Astros starting pitcher

Mike Burrows hit the IL just before the All-Star break, effectively nullifying his demotion to the minor leagues. Houston is expecting him to return in short order once play resumes, but one has to wonder where he'll be pitching once he's declared healthy.

Burrows' addition was lauded as one of Houston's most exciting upgrades this past winter, but his performance has been horrific. It's hard to imagine the Astros leaving Burrows in the minor leagues during the entire second half of the season, but depending on his performance — and the moves that Dana Brown is likely to make at the trade deadline — it's a distinct possibility.

2. Cam Smith, Astros outfielder

Speaking of under-performers who could be optioned after the All-Star break, what in the world happened to Cam Smith this season? Houston's prized rookie has shined as a defensive maven in the outfield, but the Astros need his bat to wake up during the second half of his sophomore campaign.

Smith hit just .218/.292/.377 before the break, and if those numbers don't improve, Houston has more than enough outfielders on the 40-man roster who can take his place. Smith has all the physical gifts one could hope for, but he's yet to put it all together consistently.

1. Tatsuya Imai, Astros starting pitcher

The excuses for Tatsuya Imai's poor performance during the first half of his rookie season have been numerous, but it's put up or shut up time for the Astros' prized free-agent signing. There were always questions about Imai's ability to adapt to the level of competition at the MLB level, and to date, he's failed the test.

A move to the bullpen or the minor leagues (though he'd have to agree to that) could be in the offing if Imai's second-half performance is identical to his first. Houston doesn't need him to an ace, but he at least has to be a serviceable No. 3 or 4 starter down the stretch.