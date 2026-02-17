4 Astros difference makers nobody is talking about heading into 2026

Every season, some guys come out of nowhere to be major contributors to a team's success. We're not necessarily talking about the guys who were expected to take the leap, either. Instead, we're talking about the under-the-radar types, like Bryan King was for the Houston Astros last year, who become vital.

For the 2026 version of the Astros, there are a bunch of unknowns up and down the roster. Sure, you have your staples like Yordan Alvarez, Hunter Brown, and Jose Altuve, but beyond the collection of well-known veterans, there are a lot of unproven talents littering the pitching staff and the outfield primarily.

Just being a little-known player doesn't qualify one as a potential out-of-nowhere difference maker, however. Instead, we're looking for players who give us a particular reason to have faith that they can level up. There are four who have caught our eye.

Four potential under-the-radar difference makers for the Astros in 2026

Joey Loperfido

The prodigal son returns. It feels like forever ago that Joey Loperfido was a top prospect for Houston, but it was just two years ago that he turned heads in spring training with a .382/.488/.588 line. That didn't get him over the hump onto the Opening Day roster, but his dominant .272/.365/.568 performance in Sugar Land ensured that he wouldn't stay down for long.

Loperfido's success didn't carry over to the big leagues, however, and at the 2024 deadline, he was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi. In Toronto, his struggles continued, and he was quickly buried on the outfield depth chart. The 26-year-old got a brief, 104 plate-appearance run last year, and it might have been the moment everything clicked as he slashed .333/.379/.500.

With both raw power and speed, Loperfido could become the left-handed bat the Astros have long coveted. If he can build upon his strong showing last year, he'll be a major factor in Houston's success.

Spencer Arrighetti

Spencer Arrighetti is a sneaky extension candidate for the Astros, because although the production hasn't fully arrived, the tools are there, where it isn't hard to see a top of the rotation pitcher. His 2024 campaign showed flashes, like a 27.1% strikeout rate, but the consistency wasn't quite there. Last year, he endured a disjointed season thanks to injuries that limited him to just 35.1 innings.

Like with Hunter Brown, the Astros introduced a sinker into Arrighetti's arsenal, and like Brown, he used it sparingly at first. The Astros credit the sinker, and Brown's embrace of it, for his 2025 breakout. The same could happen for Arrighetti. The 26-year-old has struggled with the long ball, giving up 1.35 HR/9 for his career. If the sinker can help bring that number down, his strikeout-heavy approach could play very well in the rotation.

Zach Cole

Zach Cole has a very similar profile to Loperfido. He has terrific athletic gifts, can play all three outfield positions, and has a dangerous combination of speed and power. Sprinkle in a healthy walk rate, and you could have something.

Cole replaced an injured Yordan Alvarez for the final two weeks of the season last year, and we saw that all on display. He slugged four homers, stole three bases, and slashed .255/.327/.553, all in just 15 games. The question will be whether or not the 25-year-old can keep the strikeouts in check. He struck out an alarmingly high 38.5% of the time in 52 September plate appearances. He K'd at a 35.1% clip in Sugar Land and Corpus Christi combined. He's likely a three-true-outcome player, but one with speed and defensive chops to boot.

Ryan Weiss

Ryan Weiss is one of many dart throwers who will be competing for a spot in the starting rotation. A former Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals farmhand, he never made it to the majors before fleeing to Korea. He posted a 3.73 ERA in the KBO in 2024, but his profile rose dramatically after his 2.87 ERA showing last season.

The FanGraphs scouting report on him from Korea reads like something that you'd expect for a top-end reliever. Weiss has four pitches, but it's the fastball and slider that get top billing. The former is a high-90s, running offering, while the latter is a mid-80s whiff machine, with his curveball and changeup being more show-me pitches to keep hitters honest.

Scouts noted that his stuff was more effective early on in his starts and that when he transitioned to the bullpen in the KBO playoffs, he was lights out. If Houston realizes the bullpen is the best place for him, he could make it a downright scary unit.