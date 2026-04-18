3 reasons why Astros’ playoff window may already be closed, 2 signs where hope remains

The Houston Astros are a tough team to peg right now. They certainly aren't a good team right now, with their current record being at least some proof of that. For every good game that Houston has played so far this season, it feels like they have two stinkers that make you wonder why you turned the game on at all. If you look across baseball, you probably won't find a team with a higher variance of outcomes than this Astros squad. They could finish last in the AL West, make it to the playoffs, or anything in between.

It is those extremes that make you seriously wonder if 2026 is a breaking point for the franchise. The team clearly wants to contend right now, but it is unclear if they have the personnel (and health) to actually accomplish that goal. In fact, there are some pretty good reasons to suggest that the Astros' contention window is already shut or close to it.

Here are the reasons why the Astros' window of contention may already be shut

Now, these are all early-season observations, and things could obviously change. The beautiful thing about baseball is that you can have a bad month and still turn your season around because of the sheer number of games on the schedule. Still, what ails the Astros does not feel like small, temporary concerns, but instead like fatal flaws that make some sort of rebuild or reset in the near future feel inevitable.

Astros' roster is simply too old at too many key positions

All good things come to an end, and the Astros have a lot of good to reflect upon from recent years. However, it is impossible to ignore that, between departures in free agency as well as the relentless march of Father Time, the Astros' core is undergoing a sea of change.

Alex Bregman is gone. Framber Valdez left. Kyle Tucker got paid. That is a lot of talent to lose. However, the Astros did opt to keep Jose Altuve and Christian Walker while bringing back Carlos Correa, and all three of those guys have been among the team's best hitters so far. However, all three are also getting older and have shown signs of decline recently due to age and/or injuries. Even though they are playing well now, the odds that they can sustain this for a full season don't seem high, and they aren't likely to be able to do anything to fix it at this stage of their careers.

Houston's pitching staff is an absolute mess at all levels

In short, the Astros' pitching staff is a disaster right now. Hunter Brown was expected to compete for a Cy Young in 2026, and instead, he is on the injured list with a shoulder injury, where a first-half return feels optimistic. Cristian Javier is in a similar boat and now Tatsuya Imai is having arm fatigue issues. Hell, closer Josh Hader has yet to make his season debut with an injury of his own and the latest update has his return at least a month away.

This is, unfortunately, not a short-term problem. Aside from the fact that we don't know what the future holds for Brown and Javier, Houston just doesn't have much pitching depth, period, including in the minor leagues. Even if Bryan Abreu didn't stink this year, the stalwart reliever is a free agent after the season. Whether it is the rotation or the bullpen, who can the team realistically hang their hat on right now?

The Astros don't have nearly enough talent coming through the minors to save them

This certainly informs the pitching problem, but minor league depth (or the lack thereof) matters on the position player side as well. Brice Matthews is the Astros' top talent, and he is struggling in the big leagues. Xavier Neyens is years away from getting to the majors, and Walker Janek is struggling to find consistency at the plate. Unfortunately, too many years picking low in the draft (or losing picks altogether) have proven costly, and now Houston's talent pipeline feels like a trickle.

These are the reasons why Houston still has a chance to make some noise

While pessimism around the Astros is easy to come by right now, that doesn't mean that this team doesn't have anything going for them. In fact, there is a world where things break Houston's way, and they end up just fine this season and beyond.

Cam Smith is finally starting to find his way

There were few bigger disappointments from 2025 than Cam Smith's debut, given just how much hype he had from spring training. However, that feels like a distant memory at the moment as Smith has a strong argument for being the Astros' most dynamic player this season thus far. Not only has he become one of the best outfield defenders in baseball, but now he is hitting for average and power again. Baseball is a team game, but Smith is the kind of player who can carry a team when he is right, and it looks like he is trending back in that direction again.

The Astros' offense is legit...for now

While the pitching staff is a dumpster fire, the lineup has done more than its part this season. It is true that a few of the guys who have been helping drive the offense are getting older and should decline; that isn't true of the entire lineup.

In addition to Smith, Yordan Alvarez is still Yordan Alvarez, and it is easy to forget that he is just shy of 29 years old. As long as he is healthy, Alvarez is going to be one of the more dangerous hitters in baseball for the foreseeable future. Jeremy Peña is banged up right now, but Houston still has him for a couple of seasons. Hell, if the scouting reports are close to correct, top outfield prospect Kevin Alvarez seems like a Kyle Tucker clone who could move through the minors quickly. If Houston can weather this storm, it is going to be because their younger hitters held down the fort.