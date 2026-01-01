The 2026 Houston Astros may be closer to the Astros team fans saw at the end of the 2025 season than the one that was flirting with being a top team in the American League before the MLB trade deadline. In other words, the Astros may say they plan on contending next season, and if everything goes right, they certainly can. But it seems like the year will be defined by what happens off the field.

Along those lines, it's been a quiet offseason for Houston. Trading for Mike Burrows was a creative way for the Astros to address the departure of Framber Valdez, but with an aging roster and bloated payroll outlook until after the 2027 season, it's hard to find a scenario where Houston is at the center of the playoff conversation in the immediate future.

3 burning questions the Astros must answer with the New Year underway

Still, there are questions that need to be answered. If not before next season, then before the Astros construct their next contending core.

How will the Astros clear their infield logjam?

One question that must be answered before the start of the season is the Astros' infield logjam. There aren't enough open spots in the Astros' infield for both Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker to be in the starting lineup.

Perhaps there is a team that gets desperate in their search for offense and trades for Walker, but the guess here is that Paredes gets moved before Opening Day.

Will the Astros move on from Joe Espada and Dana Brown after 2026?

Jim Crane took his time after the season in confirming that manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown would be brought back for the 2026 season. Referring to Espada and Brown being under contract, the impression was that Crane wanted to avoid the idea of firing either one of the Astros' top baseball voices.

In the (likely?) event that the Astros miss the playoffs in 2026, it would be a safe assumption to say that Crane will clear house.

Is a reset inevitable?

In recent years, the Astros have parted ways with George Springer, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Gerrit Cole, and Framber Valdez while still finding ways to remain in contention. It feels like luck is on the verge of running out. Yordan Álvarez, Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa are only getting older, and it would seem that one way or another, Houston will reset after 2026.