While it's not imperative to get off to a hot start during spring training, it certainly doesn't hurt. After all, spring training is more than just a tuneup for the regular season; it's a competition.

A number of Houston Astros players like Jose Altuve, Framber Valdez, and Christian Walker already have their Opening Day spots locked up, but there are some key roster battles taking place as well. A strong showing during spring training can be the difference between making the team or getting cut.

Unfortunately, a handful of players who needed to get off on the right foot have failed to impress during the early-going. Thankfully, there's plenty of time left to right the ship. While a poor performance may not be enough to sink their chances of landing on the Astros Opening Day roster, these three players could ill afford to get off to a slow start (but they did).

3 Astros who desperately needed to avoid a slow start to spring training (but failed)

Ben Gamel, Astros outfielder

Gamel signed a major-league deal with the Astros this offseason, but there's a catch. Gamel's $1.2 million pact with Houston is only guaranteed if he makes the team out of spring training. Gamel's deal included a $200,000 signing bonus, but the rest has yet to be earned. Gamel is 0-for-5 with a strikeout through three spring games putting him in a precarious spot moving forward.

Gamel, who was with Houston at the tail-end of last season, brings a left-handed bat to the Astros lineup; something they desperately need. But after losing Kyle Tucker and moving Jose Altuve to left field, Houston is looking for solutions, not problems. If Gamel can't get on track, he may not be around long enough to collect the remainder of his paycheck.

Miguel Ullola, Astros pitcher

Ullola was a dark horse candidate to make the Astros Opening Day roster. A highly-touted prospect in the Astros farm system, Ullola received a non-roster invite to spring training. The 22-year-old has been a strikeout machine in the minor leagues, posting a 31.1% strikeout rate last season in 28 appearances split between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land.

Ullola's biggest struggle, however, has been his troubling walk rate; something that's already reared it's ugly head this spring. In two relief appearances, Ullola has faced 15 batters and walked four of them. The right-hander has allowed five earned runs on three hits, including two home runs. Ullola's non-roster invite could turn into a trip to minor-league camp rather quickly.

Miguel Ullola picked up five strikeouts on Thursday, bringing his season total to 127 in 101.1 IP.



Over his last 5 starts, opposing batters are hitting just .148 against Ullola. During that span, he has a 3.20 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 25.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/7CyUwlqEUS — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) August 9, 2024

Jake Meyers, Astros outfielder

If there was one player in Astros spring training who needed to get off to a hot start, it was Meyers. Instead, the Astros centerfielder continues to show that he's little more than a late-inning defensive replacement. Meyers has has played in four spring training games and has five strikeouts without recording a hit.

It's early, and pitchers are generally ahead of hitters at this stage of the game, but Meyers is on a short leash this season. Astros fans are all but assured to see Meyers line up in center field on Opening Day, but with top prospect Jacob Melton breathing down his neck, the 28-year-old can ill-afford to begin the spring looking like a marginal player. Meyers will have to get going, and fast.

