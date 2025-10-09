3 Astros players who will be back in 2026 but probably shouldn't be

The Houston Astros have a lot of decisions awaiting them this offseason. The franchise is at a crossroads, and could pursue a couple of different avenues, including running it back in hopes of contending in 2026, or blowing it up and embracing the rebuild.

With that said, regardless of which path they take as they stare at the fork in the road, three players stand out as guys who will be back no matter what, even though they likely shouldn't.

In the grand scheme of things, none of these guys are game-changers, and thanks to a lack of minor league depth, the club can't easily replace them with younger, cheaper options. By the same token, you have to look at this collection and think, is this really the best we can do?

Three players who the Astros should move on from, but will likely retain

Outfielder Jesus Sanchez

Last offseason with the Marlins, Jesus Sanchez was thought of as a non-tender candidate, and while he's in a similar boat this year, it's for very different reasons. The penny-pinching fish were looking to save a buck and were thought to be willing to sacrifice the productive Sanchez as a result. Now, the 28-year-old could find himself on the chopping block mainly due to performance, rather than cost.

Houston was in desperate need of left-handed thump when it acquired Sanchez at the deadline, and he responded miserably with a .199/.269/.342 line when the club needed him most. Still, the underlying metrics tell a tantalizing story that the Astros will probably be reluctant to walk away from.

Ultimately, not parting ways with Sanchez could prove to be a mistake. Houston needs to keep some left field reps open for Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. On top of that, if there's one place where the club has some organizational depth, it's in the outfield with youngsters like Cam Smith, Zach Cole, and Jacob Melton all standing out as players with bright futures.

Starting pitcher Jason Alexander

The Astros had 13 pitchers make at least two starts for them, and with some of those injuries impacting the availability of several arms for 2026, rotation depth would seemingly be at a premium.

Jason Alexander is the epitome of that. A long-time minor league journeyman, Alexander didn't debut until his age-29 season back in 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers. It did not go well, and it wouldn't be until this year that he's resurface in the bigs, first with the Athletics.

Alexander hit waivers in May, which is how he made it to Houston, and he was actually pretty good in his opportunities. Making 14 appearances (13 starts) and logging 71.1 innings, Alexander posted a 3.66 ERA for the battered Astros' rotation.

However, a 4.65 FIP for the soft-tossing righty seems to indicate that he was the beneficiary of some good luck, and while he's certainly capable of filling the role of depth starter, someone younger with a semblance of upside would be a better play.

Utilityman Mauricio Dubón

Since landing in Houston, the Astros can't seem to quit Mauricio Dubón. Versatile, Dubón played every position but catcher in 2025, and armed with a solid glove, he's an acceptable reserve. But, his offensive production has decreased in each of the last three seasons, with his wRC+ falling from 97 in 2023 to 86 in 2024, and finally to 80 in 2025.

One would have thought that the acquisition of Ramon Urias at the deadline would've eaten into Dubón's playing time, but Urias somehow hit worse than Dubón, and the incumbent still managed to get the lion's share of the available reps.

Like Alexander, Dubón is on the wrong side of 30, and while there's nothing inherently wrong with carrying him on the bench, a younger option would make more sense. With a minor league system that ranks at the bottom of the league, Houston would be wise to replace veterans like Dubón with younger players hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, potentially uncovering a piece for the future in the process.

But Houston seems enamored with Dubón, making it a near certainty that he'll be back in the fold in 2026.