Zach Dezenzo's WBC success with Team Italy traces back to hilarious recruiting moment

Zach Dezenzo's future with the Houston Astros is uncertain at the moment. It's abundantly clear that Houston likes Dezenzo and are hoping to find a role for him heading into the 2026 season, but the Astros own roster mismanagement has made finding space difficult.

Dezenzo's potential, however, was also noticed from outside the organization, and it may have changed the course of the ongoing World Baseball Classic.

Dezenzo is part of Team Italy's roster and has had some nice moments during this year's WBC. Team Italy managed to take down Team USA in a massive upset on Tuesday, and helped then moved on to the knockout stage after dispensing of Team Mexico on Wednesday.

What Astros fans may not know, however, is the story behind Dezenzo's recruitment to Team Italy by Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. As it turns out, it dates back to when Dezenzo got his big league opportunity with Houston.

Vinnie Pasquantino's recruitment of Zach Dezenzo for the WBC was absolutely perfect

According to the Houston Chronicle's Michael Shapiro, Pasquantino and the Royals arrived in Houston for a series against the Astros last May. Apparently, he went to great lengths to confirm that Dezenzo was still on the Astros' roster and had committed to the WBC. As a welcome gift, he gave what has to be the most stereotypical gift for anyone of Italian descent: a white tank-top.

Obviously, Pasquantino's gift did exactly what he wanted it to do: help Dezenzo buy in even further to Italy's ambitions in the WBC. Given the infrequency of the tournament itself, laying the groundwork early with players that will be needed in the years to come has value, and Pasquantino clearly cares a great deal about Italy doing well in the event.

So, while Dezenzo's role with the Astros in 2026 is unclear — in part thanks to Houston's inability to find a trade partner for Jake Meyers or Isaac Paredes — his importance to Team Italy in the WBC is very clear. That might not mean much to Astros fans right now, but it's never a bad thing to have a player in the organization who is in demand, and Dezenzo definitely is.