Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deal makes Astros' offseason addition look like highway robbery

Baseball fans awoke on Monday morning to the news that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was sticking around in Toronto thanks to a massive $500 million late-night contract extension. While not completely unexpected — as it seemed like the two sides had been moving towards a deal for a while now — Guerrero's new deal is one that could have impacted the Houston Astros' plans had they not acted when they did.

Coming off the debacle that was Jose Abreu's contract, the Astros desperately needed a solution at first base this past offseason. Instead of opting for a short-term fix or gambling on a prospect, Houston opted to move some payroll around and signed Christian Walker to a three-year deal.

With Guerrero now assured of his place on the Toronto Blue Jays roster for the next 14 years, the Astros' deal with Walker looks like an absolute bargain.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension makes Astros-Christian Walker deal look like highway robbery

The comparison between Walker and Guerrero is far from perfect. Guerrero is significantly younger than Walker, and has more upside. Those arguments alone justify why Walker was always going to receive fewer years and less money.

However, at $20 million per year, Walker still adds strong value if he approaches the same level of production we've seen on both sides of the ball the last three seasons. If not, Houston is only on the hook for three years, making it a much easier pill to swallow.

The Blue Jays don't have that same luxury. Guerrero is younger and a potential star, but brings little value beyond his bat and his 2023 season is one that he (and the Blue Jays) would just as soon forget. This is the type of contract that could age poorly due to injury and a downturn in production.

There are no guarantees in the game of baseball, and Walker's oblique injury during spring training was a reminder that his deal could still easily go sideways. However, one cannot help but wonder how much the three-time All-Star would've cost post-Guerrero extension.

