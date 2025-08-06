Over the weekend, rumors emerged following Ryan Pressly's dismissal from the Chicago Cubs that the Houston Astros were interested in a reunion with their former reliever. Some things sound good in the moment, but when you peel back the curtain, you'll understand why this would be a dreadful decision on the part of Dana Brown and the Astros front office.

Pressly has a long history with the Astros. A native of nearby Dallas, the Texas native enjoyed seven seasons in Houston and put up terrific numbers coming out of the Astros' bullpen from 2018-2024. Up until last season — after Houston signed All-Star closer Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million deal — Pressly was the Astros' go-to arm in the ninth inning with the lead.

During his career in H-Town, Pressly posted an outstanding 2.81 ERA and racked up 111 of his 117 career saves. Pressly recorded 411 strikeouts in the backend of the Houston bullpen and posted an impressive 151 ERA+ in 342 career appearances while in an Astros uniform.

Twins are doing Astros a favor by chasing this unwanted reunion with Ryan Pressly

But since 2024, Pressly's numbers have taken a tumble. Though he didn't pitch awful last season, the Astros weren't willing to pay Pressly the remainder of his contract to be the team's setup man in the seventh and eighth innings. Pressly was dealt to the Cubs in what was little more than a salary dump, and his numbers with the North Siders this season were pretty rough.

The right-hander made 44 appearances out of the Cubs' bullpen and logged just 28 punch-outs in 41⅓ innings of work. Pressly converted five saves while blowing two others. Pressly's resumé wasn't enough to save him at the MLB trade deadline, and after acquiring Cincinnati Reds left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, the veteran was designated for assignment.

The Minnesota Twins, however, may be helping to save the Astros from themselves. Recent reports from The Athletic (subscription required) emerged linking the Twins to Pressly, and a deal between the two sides may be imminent. Unlike Houston, Minnesota has an obvious need for an extra reliever after dealing nearly half its roster at last week's deadline.

As it turns out, the Astros fans may be thanking Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, not just for sending Carlos Correa home, but also for keeping Pressly away.

