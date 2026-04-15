Tributes poured in after former Astros manager Phil Garner passed away

While the Houston Astros haven't existed as long as many teams, that doesn't mean that they and their fans don't honor the history they do have. Former players like Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio remain actively connected to the team, and you can bet every dollar you have that when the time comes, Jose Altuve is going to be given every opportunity to continue serving the organization once he retires. So, when word got out that former Astros manager Phil Garner passed away after a long battle against pancreatic cancer, it was honestly heartbreaking.

Garner played parts of seven seasons between 1981 and 1987 in Houston as a player, where he earned a reputation as being a scrappy infielder who could hit a bit, although his best playing days were behind him by the time he was playing for the Astros. Where Garner really made his legend in Houston was as manager, a post he held from 2004 to 2007, and included a trip to the 2005 World Series, where the Astros were unfortunately swept by the White Sox.

In short, Garner was a part of some big moments in Astros history, and when it became known that he had died, there was no shortage of Astros legends and baseball luminaries in general who gave tribute to the man some called "Scrap Iron."

Phil Garner's legacy is clear, given who came out to honor him after his passing

One tribute to Garner that came in almost immediately was from Astros owner Jim Crane, despite the fact that his tenure as owner came after Garner's. Crane did help make sure that Garner maintained a relationship with the organization, and he seemed very genuine when remembering him.

“On behalf of the Astros, Whitney and I send our heartfelt condolences to Phil’s wife, Carol, their children, and to his many friends, fans, and admirers. Phil Garner’s contributions to the Houston Astros, the city of Houston, and to the game of baseball will not be forgotten.”

The Astros' connections did not stop there as Bagwell, who has worked closely with the team since retiring, praised Garner when saying, "He was competitive. He was honest. He told you the truth. He made you accountable -- all the great things that leaders do." Garner's other organizations made sure to chime in, as well, with Pirates owner Bob Nutting saying that Garner "will be remembered not only for the grit, passion, and heart he brought to the game, but also for the way he carried himself as a devoted family man and respected member of the baseball community."

That is just a small sampling of the outpouring of support and condolences that have come to light. We at Climbing Tal's Hill send our heartfelt condolences to Garner's family, friends, and fans. Thanks, Scrap Iron. For everything.