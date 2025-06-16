The Houston Astros are leading the AL West this season, and despite enduring countless injuries, have all the momentum and look like a playoff contender once again. If Houston is able to keep up their winning ways, the Astros will be playing October baseball for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

Houston remains a model of consistency, which is a testament to their ownership, front office, coaches, and players. Most franchises can't figure out how to navigate back-to-back winning seasons, and yet Houston has made a habit out of doing just that.

To be fair, Houston's long-term success has not been without controversy. Over the years, numerous All-Stars and fan-favorites have bid farewell to H-Town, and yet, the Astros keep on winning. One has to wonder if the Boston Red Sox were attempting to mimic the Astros' style with the recent blockbuster trade that send Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. If they were, Boston missed a key element to the Astros' strategical plan.

Trading Rafael Devers proves Red Sox misunderstood the Astros blueprint - don't trade your superstar

There's been one constant in the Astros' lineup since the organization became MLB's gold standard — Jose Altuve. The Astros identified their superstar, paid him accordingly, and even when times were tough, stuck with him. The same cannot be said for the Red Sox.

Though Boston, like Houston, has two World Series titles over the past 12 seasons, they've done so with varying degrees of success in between. The Red Sox won the World Series in 2013, then experienced a two-year hiatus from the postseason. Boston put together a three-year stretch from 2016-2018 that ended in another World Championship, but the Red Sox have made just one playoff appearance in the past six seasons. Now, without Devers, it's looking like they'll be 1-for-7 in that department.

The Astros, much like the Red Sox, have seen star players leave. Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Alex Bregman all left via free agency. Kyle Tucker was traded this past offseason, and it's quite likely that Framber Valdez will follow suit. But unlike the Red Sox, who've now traded Devers, Chris Sale, and Mookie Betts, while also allowing Xander Bogaerts to sign with the San Diego Padres, the Astros have kept their superstar.

Prior to last season, Altuve inked a deal that guarantees he'll end his career in Houston. The Astros have also rewarded the likes of Bregman and Yordan Alvarez in the past, and hopefully soon, Jeremy Peña will sign a long-term extension. Instead, the Red Sox jettison their top players when they get too expensive.

Some organizations — Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Milwaukee Brewers — need to follow that strategy and have had success with it. But Boston is not hindered by small-market attendance and should be able to spend much like Houston. Unfortunately for the Red Sox fanbase, they don't.

So while Boston fans are wallowing in self-pity, the Houston faithful should be rejoicing. It's difficult at times to see the long-term vision, but given this organization's track record, it's hard to doubt the Astros' blueprint for success. It appears as if the Red Sox were trying to mimic the Astros in some way, shape, or form, but ultimately came up woefully short after dealing their superstar to San Fran.

