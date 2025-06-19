Top Astros prospect is forcing a call-up, but roster logjam remains a real problem

For most outside observers, the Houston Astros' farm system is very shallow at the moment and there is some merit to that. Between Cam Smith being carried on the roster immediately and promotions given to players like Jacob Melton, Spencer Arrighetti, and others, most teams would be running a bit dry when it comes to young talent. However, Houston still has one farmhand that is quietly putting on a show in the minor leagues in infielder Brice Matthews.

The Astros' first round pick in 2023, Matthews has long been considered a top tier athlete, but one that was going to require some refinement in the minors despite being a college draft pick. Last season, Matthews put together a solid season with an .865 OPS and some thought he could push for playing time in the majors in 2025.

After a bit of a slow start and some inconsistency in May, Matthews is raking again at Triple-A and could be forcing the Astros to make some hard choices about their infield soon.

Brice Matthews looks ready for the majors, but where would he play for the Astros right now?

For the 2025 season, Matthews' .869 OPS obviously looks very similar to his solid mark last year which is good new. Even better is the fact that he is actually playing his best baseball right now. Over his last seven games as of the afternoon of June 18, Matthews is slashing .387/.472/.839 with six extra-base hits including three homers.

Of course, Matthews would need a spot to play and that is where things get sticky. Jeremy Peña is not going anywhere at shortstop and Isaac Paredes is going to have a spot in the infield for the foreseeable future. Even if the Astros wanted to cut bait on Christian Walker (and they won't), putting Matthews at first is wasteful and the outfield is already full enough as it is.

That leaves the infield spot occupied mostly by Mauricio Dubon at second base. That could work and allow Houston to employ Dubon as a true bench role player now that his bat is unplayable. Such a move would require the Astros to get rid of Brendan Rodgers, but that feels like a feature at this point and not a bug.

Will the Astros actually consider calling Matthews up after already constructing a roster very reliant on youngsters? If Matthews keeps this up, we may find out soon enough.

