Top Astros pitching prospect squandering golden opportunity to force Houston’s hand

If nothing else, it is very obvious that the Houston Astros have opportunities for playing time in their rotation. Injuries to Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr., among others, have devastated what pitching depth Houston had. Thankfully, the Astros have had some arms rise to the challenge with Kai-Wei Teng being the latest hero, but that doesn't mean that Houston doesn't need more. Unfortunately, the Astros' pitching prospect, who had among the best chances to get called up, has fumbled the opportunity.

By now, Astros fans are well aware of Miguel Ullola. He has been one of Houston's better pitching prospects for a long time, and the Astros made sure he wouldn't get stolen in the Rule 5 draft when they added him to their 40-man roster last offseason.

Unfortunately, despite playing in the high minors and having great raw stuff, Ullola's long-held inability to keep his walks in check has cost him what should have been an easy promotion.

Miguel Ullola had a clear path to the majors with the Astros, and he has blown it so far

The one thing the Astros don't need right now is another starter with severe walk concerns. Houston is already having to make that sort of profile work somehow with Tatsuya Imai at the moment, and Mike Burrows has had intermittent issues with free passes as well. The bad news is that, while Ullola definitely has the strikeout stuff to compete against big league hitters, he simply can't find the strike zone enough right now.

Despite KNOWING that there were few hurdles he would have to overcome to get promoted to the majors, Ullola still can't throw strikes when he needs to. Across 10 starts at Triple-A in 2026 so far, Ullola has a 6.21 ERA, and while he has struck out 48 batters in 37.2 innings of work, Ullola has also walked 29 batters. That sort of walk rate just isn't going to work, no matter how many guys Ullola strikes out.

Thankfully, the urgency for Ullola to figure things out has lessened a good bit. With Teng, Peter Lambert, and Spencer Arrighetti stepping up, Houston can still take their time with Ullola and see if he can get on track. However, if the Astros start struggling again or someone else gets hurt, Ullola may find himself pressed into service and needing to show the Astros something, whether he is ready or not.