This potential free agent could be Astros’ answer if Framber Valdez leaves

It's looking increasingly clear that Framber Valdez won't be returning to the Houston Astros after the 2025 season. A free agent this coming offseason, the Astros have not indicated that they are willing to entertain the idea of an extension for Valdez.

Considering the blueprint they laid last offseason, trading Kyler Tucker and sitting by as Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, the Astros probably wouldn't think twice about letting Valdez walk after this season. If they do, that leaves a massive void in the Astros' rotation.

The free-agent market is likely where the Astros would turn to in their search for a Valdez replacement. Some intriguing arms are certain to be free agents. Zac Gallen is one name who comes to mind, but there is an outside chance that the Astros could aim even higher without spending as much as it would cost to bring back Valdez.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga may quietly be an Astros' free-agent target

If you squint, you can see a path to where Shota Imanaga hits the free-agent market this offseason. When Imanaga signed with the Chicago Cubs, it was one of the most creative deals of the 2024 offseason. On the surface, the contract reads as if it is a four-year deal worth $53.25MM. However, it's not that straightforward.

Following this season, the Cubs will have the option of exercising control for the 2028 season. If the Cubs pick up the option, Imanaga essentially would be receiving a three-year extension worth $57 million. If the Cubs decline, then Imanaga will have a $15 million player option for the 2026 season.

If Imanaga declines that, then he will hit the free-agent market. There are plenty of moving parts that would need to be set in motion if Imanaga were to hit the market this offseason, but if he does, the Cubs' starter would be a great target for the Astros.

Imanaga has been excellent during his first two seasons in Major League Baseball. Posting a 2.91 ERA with the Cubs last season, Imanaga opened the 2025 season with a 2.82 ERA through his first eight starts. Currently on IL with a hamstring strain, Imanaga is expected back soon for the Cubs.

If the stars align and Imanaga becomes a free agent, he would be the answer for the void in the Astros' rotation left by Valdez's departure. Turning 32 in September, Imanaga would likely be in the price range of similar deals the Astros have made in the past for free-agent starters.

