This is the MLB Draft prospect Astros lost out on for signing Christian Walker

Adding insult to ineffectiveness, the completion of the 2025 MLB Draft served as a reminder for Houston Astros fans on the additional price the team had to pay for signing Christian Walker during the offseason. Walker rejected a qualifying offer from the Diamondbacks, and due to the Astros luxury tax status, Houston sacrificed their second-highest and fifth-highest selections in this year's draft.

The Astros' second round pick turned out to be the No. 29 selection of the Diamondbacks in the compensation round after the first round was completed. It may seem slightly higher than you would expect, but once you factor in that the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees did not have first-round selections, that would be the reason why the pick was essentially another first-round selection for the Diamondbacks.

What happened with the fifth-highest selection isn't as straightforward as it was not the Astros' fifth-round pick that went to the Diamondbacks. Instead, due to Alex Bregman rejecting his qualifying offer from the Astros, Houston would have received a selection in the compensation round just ahead of the fifth round. Instead, due to signing Walker, the pick wasn't awarded to the Astros.

Astros just lost a valuable draft pick for signing Christian Walker

With the No. 29 selection, the Diamondbacks selected right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes. A converted position player, Frobes has a fastball that can touch 100 mph with a slider that could be an effective strikeout pitch at the Major League level. Forbes would need to develop a third pitch if he is going to have a future as a starting pitcher at the Major League level. If not, it would seem likely that he becomes a bullpen arm with a power fastball and slider that can put hitters away.

Of course, the important context here is that had the Astros kept their second-highest pick, it likely would have been closer to the end of the second round of the draft. Forbes likely wouldn't have been available by the time the Astros were on the clock in the second round.

