This former All-Star just hit the market and the Astros make a lot of sense

Given the state of the Houston Astros' starting rotation, it's no surprise that the Astros are scouring the market for depth. The latest confirmation of their search was provided by USA Today's MLB insider, Bob Nightengale. Given the injuries to Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, and Spencer Arrighetti, the Astros' pitching depth is looking incredibly thin at the moment. That is why Nightengale's reporting that the Astros are in the market for starting pitching isn't exactly breaking news.

With the calendar just flipped to June, the trade market is still likely another month away from truly being defined. There might be an early move or two, but the major moves will be closer to the July 31 trade deadline. As the Astros potentially wait for a larger move, the team will likely look for veterans seeking to secure a spot on a Major League roster.

Former All-Star Wade Miley is available at the perfect time for the Astros

One veteran who would check that box for the Astros would be former All-Star Wade Miley. After returning to the Cincinnati Reds on a minor-league deal this offseason, Miley triggered the opt-out clause in his deal over the weekend.

Miley wasn't exactly forcing the issue with the Reds this season, given his 5.93 ERA with their Triple-A affiliate across four starts as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. However, given the longevity that comes with his reputation, Miley likely will be viewed as a stopgap option for teams in need of stability for their Major League pitching staff. Enter the Astros.

The need for Tommy John surgery limited Miley to just two appearances at the Major League level with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, but he made 23 starts for the Brewers in 2023, posting a 3.14 ERA.

By no means would the potential arrival of Miley completely solve the need that the Astros have for starting pitching. At the very least, it would buy Dana Brown more time to map out his strategy for the deadline while the veteran pitcher is eating innings at the Major League level.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill