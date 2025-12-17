This bounce-back free agent might be in Astros' crosshairs if he stays on the market

The weekend before the Winter Meetings, there was an initial report that three-time National League Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen was finalizing a multi-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. It also included word of Gallen making over $22 million per season with his new deal, but the idea of the deal being finalized was quickly debunked. While Gallen remains on the free-agent market, talk of his potential deal served as a reminder that the Houston Astros might not be able to afford him this winter.

The Astros entered the offseason with less than $20 million in space before reaching the first level of the CBT, and they have no plans of going over this offseason. With Gallen already having rejected a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason, the math wouldn't math to point to Houston being his landing spot.

Zac Gallen would look great in the Houston Astros' rotation, but they may need to wait out his market.

The Athletic's (subscription required) Jim Bowden gifted us with another insight into his mind, matching teams with the best available free agents. Ignoring the Astros' payroll situation, Bowden has Gallen as their top match.

To be fair, he's not wrong. Gallen became broken during his final season with the Diamondbacks, and if there was a team going to get him back on track, it would be the Astros. The Astros have made a common practice of reviving the career of veteran pitchers, and for Gallen, it feels like their infrastructure could easily get him back on track. Not to mention, the Astros still need to replace Framber Valdez.

On paper, the fit makes sense. But it's going to be a money issue for Houston, and that is likely the reason why they have yet to make a major free-agent splash. The Astros don't have much payroll space, and considering Gallen already turned down $22.025 million for next season, Houston may need to wait for his market to dry up before they become a serious suitor.

If we get to February, and Gallen is still on the market, perhaps there is a way that the Astros can squeeze him into their plans. For now, it's wishful thinking.