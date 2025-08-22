Taylor Trammell injury forces Astros to recall top prospect fans never wanted gone

It was a scary scene for Houston Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell on Wednesday, forced to be carted off the field during the Astros' 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Trammell was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday, and Astros manager Joe Espada revealed that the veteran outfielder is also in Major League Baseball's concussion protocol.

Taking Trammell's spot on the Astros' roster is top prospect Brice Matthews. Matthews made his Major League debut with the Astros last month, but after deadline moves for Carlos Correa, Ramon Urias, and Jesus Sanchez, the 23-year-old infielder was optioned back to the minors.

At the time, it felt like the Astros were rushing to judgment. The deadline arrivals certainly meant there wouldn't be consistent plate appearances for Matthews at the Major League level, but there is more upside with his offensive profile than Mauricio Dubon.

It certainly wasn't a pretty slash line for Matthews over his first 40 plate appearances, slashing .143/.211/.400. But even in his limited sample size, Matthews proved that he was one trait that is lacking throughout the Astros' entire roster: power. Matthews had three home runs in his brief stint at the Major League level.

Astros had to undo a mistake as Taylor Trammell injury brings back key prospect

Understanding that there will be ebbs and flows to Matthews' production as he samples Major League pitching for the first time, it feels like the opportunities that have gone to Dubon over the last month should have gone to the top prospect.

That's nothing against Dubon, who has provided value in the sense that he can play all over the field, but there are holes when it comes to his offensive approach. Dubon has been good for some pop, hitting seven home runs on the year, but for as much as he is playing, his 92 wRC+ is more of a liability for an Astros team struggling to score runs.

Given those struggles, the hope is that the Astros give Matthews more of a chance in his second run with the team. A spark is needed, and Matthews certainly has the potential to provide that.

