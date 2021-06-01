Sure seems like we're one week away from learning Astros' 2025 fate

The Houston Astros' offseason — along with almost every other organization outside the Los Angeles Angels — has been at a standstill so far this winter. The expectation among most MLB experts and pundits is that once Juan Soto signs what's reported to be a deal worth more than $600 million, the floodgates will open.

That's good news for Astros fans who've been patiently waiting for some type of news this offseason. While talk of Alex Bregman's contract negotiations with the Astros has dominated most of the conversation throughout Houston, that's not the only area that GM Dana Brown will need to address before the team takes the field on Opening Day next season.

The MLB Winter Meetings will be key for the Astros roster building heading into the 2025 season

Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) recently opined about the issues facingthe Astros during the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings. Outside of Bregman's future in Houston, Rome also cited items like the budget, possibly trading Framber Valdez and/or Kyle Tucker, finding a trade partner for reliever Ryan Pressly, and the deep, yet injury-riddled starting rotation. All of those are issues that could be resolved during what seems likely to be a busy Winter Meetings in Dallas for Brown and Astros front office.

The idea of trading Valdez or Tucker seems rather unlikely, but dealing Pressly at next week's meetings could (and should) be on the table. Shedding Pressly's $14 million would undoubtedly help free up some payroll for Bregman.

Speaking of which, if what's being kicked around is true, once Soto signs, Bregman's new deal might not be far behind. There are going to be four or five disappointed organizations once Soto makes his decision, and that will inevitably lead to those teams focusing on Plan B. Bregman, along with Willy Adames, Pete Alonso, and others, will represent the offensive backup plan for several ball clubs, meaning the Astros had better pounce once Soto's deal becomes official.

The MLB Winter Meetings are oftentimes where deals get done (or, at least, where the conversation begins). For the Astros and their fanbase, there's a lot riding on next week's meetings, and the team's fate for the 2025 season may be known once Brown and his entourage leave Dallas.

