Scary Taylor Trammell injury sees Astros OF carted off field in nightmare 1st inning

Virtually nothing has been going right for the Houston Astros of late. Their offense has failed to show up for the past week and they came into Wednesday's matchup against the Tigers as losers of four of their last five games. Detroit not only jumped out to an early first inning lead on Wednesday, but Houston may have lost Taylor Trammell as well.

With the Tigers already up 4-0, Detroit catcher Dillon Dingler drove a ball to center with a runner on and Trammell went back hard on the ball to try and make a play on it. Unfortunately, not only did he fail to make the catch, leading to a triple for Dingler, but Trammell was severely injured on the play and ended up having to be carted off the field. There is no word yet on the exact nature of the injury.

The Tigers have jumped to a 5-0 lead in the 1st inning before an out was recorded



Astros CF Taylor Trammell was carted off the field after this play



(via @tigers)pic.twitter.com/mQjfgUBJjM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 20, 2025

Taylor Trammell suffers apparent injury against Tigers on Wednesday

This is yet another blow for the Astros to absorb, although exactly what Trammell hurt remains to be seen. After the play, Trammell initially tried to walk off the field under his own power, but eventually decided he could not and called for a cart. Of note, Trammell did have a rough landing on his back in Tuesday's game which could be a factor here.

Thankfully, Astros did get Jacob Melton back from his own injured list stint and he was able to take over in center field while Jake Meyers is out. Speculating exactly how long Trammell could be out is a fool's errand at this point, although needing to be carted off the field is not a great sign.

We'll likely find out more from manager Joe Espada after the game as to what is going on with Trammell, but it seems likely he could add his name to the lengthy list of Astros that have had to deal with injuries this year. Hopefully it isn't too serious, but fans needs to cross their fingers and toes that he (as well as Meyers) are back on the field soon.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill