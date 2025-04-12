This scary statistic will have Astros fans panicking (and rightfully so)

The Houston Astros finally showed what they were capable of with a dominant 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Six different Astros hitters had multiple hits in the game, and only Mauricio Dubón was held without a base knock. It was a sight to see, but that's certainly not how things looked prior to Friday's offensive outburst.

Seeing a couple players start slowly during the colder months of March and April is fairly common, but the Astros' struggles on offense were widespread, and the team looked like a shadow of their former selves.

If you need proof, through the Astros' first 13 games of the season, Jake Meyers has somehow been the team's second-best hitter.

Jake Meyers has been the Astros second-best hitter, and that scary stat should have Houston fans panicking

Despite the fact that Meyers has consistently been one of the worst qualified outfielders in baseball the previous three seasons — his 83 wRC+ is the ninth worst amongst outfielders league-wide over that span — he's hitting well right now.

Through his first 38 plate appearances, Meyers is hitting .313 with a .395 on-base percentage. While Meyers still doesn't hit for power, and probably never will, Astros fans will absolutely take that production given his defensive value.

But Meyers shouldn't have the second highest wRC+ in Houston's lineup. Jose Altuve, a future Hall of Famer, holds the top spot with a 155 wRC+, and that makes sense. But Meyers (129 wRC+) being No. 2 is a scathing indictment of the work the rest of the offense has done so far in 2025.

THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER.



Cam Smith with his first Major League Home Run! pic.twitter.com/Hb91OjGUgk — Houston Astros (@astros) April 12, 2025

Friday's offensive outburst saw Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith improve their numbers to a respectable spot, but both are still lagging behind. There have been flashes of improvement, but the Astros are going nowhere if Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, and Yainer Diaz continue to hit below league-average.

Friday night was a good start, and Meyers going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases was a nice bonus. Fans will have to see more games like that in order to start believing once again. If Meyers continues to be Houston's "anchor", the Astros are going to struggle a lot this season.

