Ryan Gusto’s slump may force Astros to turn to talented, but wild pitching prospect

When the Houston Astros desperately needed someone to step up after a litany of injuries to the pitching staff, Ryan Gusto came through for the team. Through his first nine games, including four starts, Gusto posted a 2.93 ERA and 3.36 FIP and looked like a player who could be a force to be reckoned. Unfortunately, fans are learning why the Astros preferred to keep Gusto in the bullpen. As a result, Houston could turn to one of their best pitching prospects soon.

During his last five appearances, Gusto's numbers have plummeted to an 8.04 ERA and 6.20 FIP. In all fairness, those numbers are heavily skewed by a horrendous start against the Kansas City Royals on May 12. Unfortunately, Gusto hasn't escaped the fifth inning since April, revealing a bigger problem and showing why the Astros can't count on him.

Astros fans shouldn't take that to mean that Gusto doesn't have a place on the team. He could be a great swingman, but the Astros need to take a long, hard look at promoting Miguel Ullola to the big leagues. Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), appears to agree with that sentiment.

As Ryan Gusto's struggles increase, the Astros should consider calling up Miguel Ullola

At first glance, Ullola's numbers in the minors raise some concerns. The 3.08 ERA is fine, but unexciting, and 24 walks in 38 innings of work is a lot, even with the 52 strikeouts. Teams don't want relievers with that kind of walk rate, let alone a starter; one you're hoping will be efficient and eat innings.

A closer look at Ullola's numbers provides at least some cause for optimism. In his last six starts, Ullola has given up just three runs total over 28 innings pitched. That equates to an impressive 0.96 ERA. The 16 walks in those 28 innings isn't good, but the 41 strikeouts are. Opposing batters are hitting just .156 with a .198 slugging percentage against Ullola during this stretch.

Ultimately, this decision may actually come down to how Houston feels about how Ullola's command will play in the big leagues. He's is not on the 40 man roster, so calling up Ullola over a pitcher like AJ Blubaugh would force Houston's hand. But a player with the strikeout stuff of Ullola could pay massive dividends for the Astros this season.

