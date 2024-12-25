The Houston Astros' offseason has been an eventful one, to say the least. Houston traded superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, and after signing Christian Walker to a three-year deal, the Astros effectively said goodbye to longtime third baseman Alex Bregman.

But while Houston's roster will look vastly different in 2025, don't think the expectations among the Astros' fanbase will change. Owner Jim Crane has maintained that the Astros' championship window will never close while he's in control, and that claim will be put to the test next season. However, though Tucker and Bregman will be gone, the Astros' Opening Day lineup might be better than you think.

Projecting Astros 2025 lineup after Christian Walker deal, Alex Bregman’s fate sealed

Yainer Diaz, Astros catcher

The Astros' 1-2 punch of Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini will be back behind the plate in 2025. But the addition of Walker will lessen the need for either backstop to play first base next season; something both Diaz and Caratini did in 2024.

Christian Walker, Astros first baseman

There's no denying that losing Bregman will hurt the Astros' defense, but grabbing Walker helps upgrade the right side of the infield. Walker is a three-time Gold Glove Award-winner whose right-handed bat should play well in the newly-named Daikin Park.

Jose Altuve, Astros second baseman

While Astros fans are struggling with the losses of Tucker and (likely) Bregman, at least they can rest easy knowing that Jose Altuve will be suiting up for his 15th season in Space City. After struggling to stay on the field in 2023, Altuve was healthy last season, but the Astros need his bat to return to form after posting a disappointing .790 OPS in 2024.

Jeremy Peña, Astros shortstop

Jeremy Peña's defense was questionable at best last season, but the Astros don't have much depth at the shortstop position. Brice Matthews has made strides during his time in the minor leagues, but Peña is almost assuredly set to begin the season as the Astros' starting shortstop.

Isaac Paredes, Astros third baseman

Cam Smith might be the prized acquisition from the Astros' trade with the Cubs, but Isaac Paredes is no slouch. Many scouts and pundits expect big things from the pull-happy third baseman in 2025. Fans in the Crawford Boxes may want to be on high alert when Paredes is in the batters' box.

Mauricio Dubón, Astros left fielder

The Astros' outfield is very suspect, and at the moment, one has to assume that Mauricio Dubón will find regular playing time in left field. Zach Dezenzo may get a lengthy look during spring training as well, but Dubón has the edge if no other acquisitions are made.

Jake Meyers, Astros centerfielder

Jake Meyers will be looking over his shoulder all spring — and he should. Jacob Melton is coming for his job, and if Meyers falters in the slightest, look for the Astros' top prospect to take over the reins in center field.

Chas McCormick, Astros right fielder

Houston kept Chas McCormick on the offseason roster despite his struggles in 2024. He'll have some big shoes to fill right field with the absence of Tucker, but if McCormick can return to the player he was in 2023, you'll hear nary a complaint from the Astros' fanbase.

Yordan Álvarez, Astros designated hitter

Death, taxes, and Yordan Álvarez launching missiles while occupying the DH spot in the Astros' lineup are three things you can count on. To no one's surprise, Álvarez will be back in his usual spot, but it'll curious to see how the opposition pitches to Air Yordan in 2025 without the protection of Tucker in the lineup.

