Yordan Alvarez Continuing to Prove How Exceptional of a Hitter He Is
Yordan Alvarez has been great at the plate in his brief Spring Training action
Hitting a big league pitcher is the hardest thing to do in sports. It's borderline impossible to do what MLB players can do. We take for granted what these guys can do.
Even amongst the elite of the elite, Yordan Alvarez has proven himself to be in a select company. Alvarez has been battling a hand injury throughout the off-season and has been exceptionally limited this Spring Training, only recently beginning to take batting practice on the field. After only a couple of days hitting, Alvarez has made his Spring Training debut in the last two days.
While a two game sample size is nothing to write home about statistically, Alvarez is 2-6 after picking up his first two hits yesterday, including an RBI double.
But it's not just about hits--it's the qquality of contact.
Of the four times Alvarez has been retired, three have been fly outs to the warning track. As he continues to find his rhythm and timing at the plate, balls will be flying out of left, right and straightaway center.
It just doesn't make sense that a guy can take most of the Spring off and immediately barrel baseballs all over the yard. In an Astros lineup filled with All-Star hitters, he is the one that stands out the most. A guy shouldn't be able to just roll out of bed and begin spraying big league pitches all across the yard.
Astros manager Dusty Baker did his best to sum up Alvarez:
"It's unbelievable. He's so calm about the whole situation. We've just got to keep him healthy."- Yordan Alvarez
His abilities really are unbelievable and appear absolutely effortless to the naked eye. It is of utmost importance that Houston keeps him healthy this season.
Alvarez was not in the lineup for the Astros final Grapefruit League game this morning, but is expected to play both exhibition games against Sugar Land before Opening Day. Rest assured, baseballs will be hurt as soon as he steps into the box.