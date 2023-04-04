Yordan Alvarez Becomes Fastest to 100 Home Runs in Astros History
The monumental moments just keep coming for the big man. Seemingly every time Yordan Alvarez steps into the box, something magical happens.
In Monday's extra innings loss to the Tigers, Alvarez demolished a baseball into the Astros bullpen for his second home run of the season. The 435 foot blast was hit 110.6 mph off the bat, a home run in every ball park. Three runs scored, tying the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth, but Houston never could rally to take the lead, losing 7-6 in extras.
It also marked the 100th home run of Yordan's young career.
Yordan hit his 100th career home run in his 372nd career game, becoming the fifth-fastest player in leage history to reach the benchmark. Aaron Judge reached the mark in one fewer games at 371, Gary Sanchez did it in 355 games, Pete Alonso in 347 and Ryan Howard is the fastest in MLB history, reaching the 100 home run threshold in only 325 games.
He also blew past Lance Berkman's franchise mark for fastest to 100 home runs. Berkman's previous record was 452 games.
That Alvarez has displayed such prodigious power while remaining a complete hitter to all fields with a high-contact rate is staggering. He really is the most dangerous hitter on planet earth.
Through four games, Alvarez is hitting .353 with a .421 OBP and .765 SLG. Yes, it's only four games, but an 1.186 OPS and two absolute light-tower power home runs coming off of virtually no Spring Training is a wild feat.
Baker called Yordan's fast start "probably one of the most awesome things that I've ever seen." Dusty debuted back in 1968 as a player for the Atlanta Braves. That he feels that way after nearly 60 years in the game speaks volumes.
We truly are witnessing history every time Yordan steps to the plate. Don't blink. Who knows what you might miss.