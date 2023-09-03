Yankees vs. Astros prediction and odds for Sunday, Sept. 3 (Astros can't get Swept)
The Astros are one game behind the Mariners for the AL West lead and are currently in the second Wild Card spot in the American League.
By Josh Yourish
The New York Yankees haven’t gotten revenge for 2017 by beating the Houston Astros in any meaningful games, but now as a 67-69 team they’re trying to get a sliver by playing spoiler to Houston’s divisional chances. The Yankees have taken the first two in this three-game series to drop the Astros to 77-60, one game back of the Mariners.
For the series finale today, the Yankees will send Michael Kings to the mound against Cristian Javier. King is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA in 43 games and will be an opener in this one. Javier is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 25 starts.
Now, let’s get into the odds for the Yankees and Astros in Houston.
Yankees vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Yankees certainly have to like what they’re seeing from “the martian” Jasson Dominguez in his first two games as a big leaguer. He has two hits, one of which was a homer, has scored twice and driven in two runs. That’s a pretty solid first two games in the Majors.
However, the Yankees may not like what they get from their bullpen today as much as their stud prospect. The Yankees had one of the best bullpens in baseball for the early part of the season. In the first half they posted a league best ERA of 3.09 with a 3.77 FIP and a 21-17 record. Now, in the second half of the year the New York relievers are sixth in the MLB with a 3.43 ERA and a FIP of 4.27.
That’s still not a bad group, but I don’t think it’s a bullpen that is capable of holding on for a third straight win against the Astros. Even with the Yankees lineup revitalized with the arrival of Dominguez.
Over the past week, Houston has scored 49 runs and has a team OPS of .984. Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña, and Yordan Alavarez have all posted OPSs over 1.000 over that stretch. That lineup is too good to get swept by the under .500 Yankees.
