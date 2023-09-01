Yankees vs. Astros prediction and odds for Friday, Sept. 1 (Fade Carlos Rodon)
The Astros dominated Carlos Rodon earlier this season, and they may do it again on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Astros have won five straight games and are looking to take the AL West lead from the Seattle Mariners when they host the New York Yankees on Friday night.
This matchup was the ALCS in 2022, but the Yankees have fallen off this season with some poor play – and poor decision making in the front office.
New York is coming off an extra innings loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon, and it finds itself as an underdog in this matchup.
Carlos Rodon gets the ball in this game for New York against Houston’s Justin Verlander.
Yankees vs. Astros probable pitchers for Friday, Sept. 1
- Yankees: Carlos Rodon (lefty) – 1-4, 5.97 ERA
- Astros: Justin Verlander (righty) – 10-6, 3.06 ERA
Yankees vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and pick
One has to wonder if Rodon is even healthy this season, as he missed the start of the campaign with a back injury and has looked awful in eight starts.
The Yankees are just 1-7 in Rodon’s eight outings and he’s posted a Fielding Independent Pitching of 6.79 in those games. That’s not good, especially for a starter on a deal that will pay him well over $100 million.
Verlander, on the other hand, has really rebounded after a slow start to the season. SinceJuly (with the New York Mets and Astros), Verlander has a 2.17 ERA in his last 11 starts.
The Yankees have faced Verlander twice this season, scoring just two runs off of him in 13.0 innings of work. Meanwhile, Houston crushed Rodon for five runs in 2.2 innings in his lone outing against the team this season.
The Astros are an easy bet to make at home on Friday night.
