With Spencer Arrighetti promotion, this hot-hitting Astros prospect could be next
The Astros could begin to see some semblance of a youth movement in 2024.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are a team loaded with veterans. From players like Justin Verlander to Jose Abreu, and Jose Altuve to Ryan Pressly, the 'Stros have an older squad and it's served them well over the past several seasons.
But perhaps it's time for an injection of youth. Spencer Arrighetti got his first crack at the big leagues on Wednesday. It didn't go as Arrighetti had hoped, as the right-hander struggled against the Kansas City Royals and gave up seven runs on seven hits while walking three batters. Arrighetti left after just three innings.
Astros fans are hopeful that's not an omen for the eventual major league debut of top prospect Joey Loperfido. The outfielder made a run at the Astros Opening Day with an impressive showing during spring training, and that has carried over to his play in the minor leagues.
With Spencer Arrighetti getting called up is Astros prospect Joey Loperfido next?
Loperfido is currently down at Triple-A Sugar Land getting consistent at-bats for the Space Cowboys. After going 2-for-6 on Wednesday against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Loperfido raised his season average to .275 with a 1.005 OPS.
Loperfido is a versatile defender who's seen time in left and center field for the Space Cowboys this season, while also playing first base. Seeing as how Abreu and Jake Meyers have struggled to start the 2024 season, it seems like only a matter of time before GM Dana Brown is forced to make a move. Abreu has just three hits on the year and Meyers has fallen on hard times, going 2-for-13 in the last seven days.
Loperfido got his feet wet in Triple-A last season and hit .235/.333/.403 in 32 games. But a .275/.354/.650 slash line through 10 games this season is hard to ignore. However, Loperfido continues to struggle with strikeouts. The slugger has gone down on strikes 37.5% of the time so far this season. The Astros may be waiting for that number to come down considerably before fully committing to the 24-year-old.
The Astros are now 4-9 and in the AL West basement. That's right, the Oakland A's have a better win-loss record than the Astros. Something has to change, and fast. With Arrighetti called up to The Show this week, perhaps Loperfido isn't far behind.