Winter Meeting Wishlist: What We'd Love to See out of the Houston Astros this Week
Let Justin Verlander Walk
Our own Matthew Creally did a fantastic job this morning advocating for why the Astros should let Verlander leave. If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check it out.
He was spot on. Verlander is about to be on the wrong side of 40 and is rumored to be asking for $43.3 million a year. Factor in his struggles in the Fall Classic and Houston should tell him "thanks for your time, best wishes."
Houston will still have the best rotation in the game with or without Verlander, and they can instead use the $43.3 million for two or three other pieces.
JV was an amazing piece of this Golden Era of Astros Baseball, but the Golden Era will continue for longer if they let him go.