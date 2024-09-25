Here’s who the Astros would play in postseason today after clinching division title

The Houston Astros are heading back to the MLB Postseason once again. After clinching the AL West title for the fourth straight season and the seventh time in eight years, Houston will be hosting a playoff series at Minute Maid Park next week.

Unfortunately, the Astros will not be receiving the extra rest that they've been used to in years past. The New York Yankees (or Baltimore Orioles, if the Yankees can't finish off a Magic Number of 1) and Cleveland Guardians have secured the top two seeds for the American League, meaning that Houston will play host to one of the three AL Wild Card teams when postseason play begins next Tuesday.

Astros win AL West, punch ticket to MLB playoffs once again

But who will be the Astros' opponent? There are currently six teams battling it out for the final three AL Wild Card spots, but the Boston Red Sox are hanging by a thread and the Seattle Mariners' loss to the Astros on Tuesday night may have been the death knell for Houston's AL West rival.

If the playoffs began today, the Astros would be playing the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round. That's right, old friend A.J. Hinch would be returning to Space City to face his former ball club. That will certainly be a story worth following.

When the Astros won the AL West... AGAIN



(via @astros)pic.twitter.com/7AYgRqrFLp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 25, 2024

But, with less than a week left in the 2024 season, a number of things could change in the coming days. The Tigers are deadlocked with the Kansas City Royals at the moment with a record of 83-74. KC holds the tiebreaker after going 7-6 versus Detroit this season. However, there are two other teams who are in the mix as well.

Projected American League Playoff Matchups

First-round bye: No. 1 New York Yankees (or, again, O's in a miracle finish), No. 2 Cleveland Guardians

AL Wild Card: No. 3 Houston Astros vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers

AL Wild Card: No. 4 Baltimore Orioles (or Yankees, who can't fall below 4) vs. No. 5 Kansas City Royals

The Baltimore Orioles have secured at worst the top AL Wild Card spot, and are no threat to play the Astros in the opening round of the playoffs. However, the Minnesota Twins are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, but trail both Kansas City and Detroit by two games. Seattle is still alive, but the Mariners are a half-game back of the Twins.

So while the Astros, Orioles, Yankees, and Guardians have all secured some semblance of their playoff positioning, there are still some teams who'll be battling until the bitter end. Houston has a winning record against both Detroit and Kansas City this season, so perhaps it's best if both Minnesota and Seattle fall by the wayside.

What seemed impossible back in May has become a reality. The Astros are back in the MLB Postseason and will be looking to win their second World Series in three seasons when the playoffs start in less a week.

