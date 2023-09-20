Who Are the Only Astros Players To Reach 110 RBI In A Season?
Kyle Tucker drove in his league-leading 108th RBI last night. Let's look at how many Astros have crossed the 110 RBI threshold.
By Alec Brown
With a two-run home run in the bottom of the first last night, Kyle Tucker drove in his 107th and 108th runs of the year. His 108 RBI leads the American League, and gives Tucker a new career high after driving in 107 last season.
With 10 games to play, there is still plenty of time left for King Tuck to rack up more RBI. But where does he rank among Astros single-season leaders in RBI?
Let's look at the Astros single-season RBI leaders.
Lance Berkman is the Astros single-season RBI record holder. In 2006, Berkman drove in 136 runs. His 2006 season was the stuff of legend, hitting .315 with 45 home runs and a 1.041 OPS. Berkman also crossed 110 RBI in 2002 (128) and 2001 (126).
It's no surprise that Jeff Bagwell, the franchise record holder for career RBI, crossed the 110 RBI threshold more than any other Astro, doing so seven times. Bagwell's best RBI season was 1997, when he drove in 135 runs. He also drove in 110+ in 2000 (132), 2001 (130), 1999 (126), 1996 (120), 1994 (116), and 1998 (111).
Bagwell's 1994 season is arguably the best in franchise history. Bagwell won the NL MVP in the strike-shortened season, hitting an outrageous .368 with 39 bombs, 32 doubles, and a 1.201 OPS in only 110 games.
Moises Alou has the best non-Bagwell/Berkman RBI total in a single season, driving in 124 runs in 1998, as well as 114 in 2000.
Richard Hidalgo (122 in 2000), Carlos Lee (199 in 2007), and Derek Bell (113 in 1996) all crossed the 110-RBI threshold on one occasion.
Of active Astros, only one player has done so. Alex Bregman drove in 112 runs in his MVP-caliber 2019 season.
With 10 games to go and some favorable pitching matchups lined up, it's likely Tucker finishes somewhere around 115 RBI, which would give hime a top-15 RBI season in Astros history.