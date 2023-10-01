Who are the only Astros players to hit .300 and slug .500 in a single season?
The Astros have a few guys that are having banner offensive seasons, but a couple could join a very exclusive club.
By Eric Cole
Jeff Bagwell - 6 times
Not an ounce of surprise here as Jeff Bagwell is not only one of the better hitters in Astros history, but also one of the best to ever play the game period. Bagwell accomplished .300/.500 in 1993, 1994, 1996, and 1998-2000. His long track record of being a beast at the plate was more than sufficient to get him elected to Cooperstown in 2017, although it look way to long for him to get in in the first place.
Lance Berkman - 4 times
Another no-brainer inclusion in Lance Berkman who a lot of younger fans may not realize just how good he was during his prime. Berkman pulled this feat off in 2001, 2004, 2006, and 2008 in route to multiple top 5 MVP finishes during his time with Houston. Of note, he also hit .300 and slugged .500 in 2011, but that was when he was with the Cardinals and doesn't count here as a result.
Moises Alou - 3 times
Most wouldn't have pegged Moises Alou as a guy that pulled .300 and .500 off in all three seasons he played for the Astros, but he absolutely did so in 1998, 2000, and 2001. Alou actually had a really good shot at four such seasons in a row when you look at his track record before and after his tenure with Houston, but he tore his ACL before the 1999 season and was out the entire year.
Jose Altuve - 3 times
We return to another guy that is hardly surprising as Altuve is the guy that spawned this look in the first place and as it turns out, he has pulled the feat off three other times in his career already in 2016, 2017, and 2022. Given how well he has played this season, it wouldn't be a shock at all if he added another such season next year in the final year of his contract with Houston.