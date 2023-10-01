Who are the only Astros players to hit .300 and slug .500 in a single season?
The Astros have a few guys that are having banner offensive seasons, but a couple could join a very exclusive club.
By Eric Cole
While the Houston Astros are going into the final day of the regular season unsure if they will win the AL West, they were able to finally clinch a playoff spot last night thanks to a big time performance from Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen. For most of the season, however, it has been the Astros' top 5 offense in baseball that has done a lot of the heavy lifting.
This isn't all that surprising when you look at the players in the Astros' lineup. Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick, and Yainer Diaz are all premium offensive players at their positions and all of them sport wRC+ of 123 or higher in 2023. However, Jose Altuve would have been able to join a pretty exclusive club in franchise history if he hadn't missed so much time due to injuries this season by putting up a .300 batting average and slugging .500.
Here are the Houston Astros that have hit .300 and slugged .500 in a single season
The rules here are simple: to qualify for this list, a player must have had a .300 batting average and slugged .500 in the same season and also played enough in that season to qualify for the batting title. The idea here is to highlight guys that had really well-rounded seasons at a high level without getting too caught up in the weeds while looking at things like wRC+, OPS, etc. Neither of these measures are perfect, but they do tell us a good bit about how a guy played in a given season.
Without further delay, here are the Astros players in franchise history that have hit .300 and slugged .500 in a single season.