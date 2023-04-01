White Sox vs. Astros prediction and odds for Saturday, April 1 (Back Houston at home)
The White Sox and Astros play for the third time this season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday afternoon.
This will be the first start for Astros right hander Jose Urquidy as he faces the White Sox Lucas Giolito, who will look to bounce back in 2023 after battling injuries and ineffective play last season.
Here are the odds for Houston and Chicago on Saturday afternoon:
White Sox vs. Astros odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Astros prediction and pick
Giolito was far from his best in 2022, posting a 4.90 ERA across 30 starts, losing some of his command with less than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for the first time since the 2018 season. While he may be in line for a better season with improved health, I'm not sure it'll come against the Astros.
The White Sox right hander is reliant on generating swing and misses, and the Astros struck out the sixth fewest times last season. Giolito saw his walk rate go up with his strikeout rate declining and there are few teams as effective as Houston at the plate. I give the defending World Series champs a noted advantage at the plate.
Urquidy won't blow foes away, but he avoids walking batters (just about two per nine innings last season) and is in line for some positive regression after allowing a career high .264 batting average on balls in play over a full season, per FanGraphs,
The White Sox may be trending in the right direction this season, but the Astros have an edge at the plate and a disciplined pitcher on the mound that can string together a quality start.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.