White Sox vs. Astros prediction and odds for Sunday, April 2
After losing on Opening Day, the Astros are starting to resemble the reigning World Series champs, scoring six runs in back-to-back victories.
The Astros will look to close out its first series of the season agaisnt the White Sox with a win, sending Luis Garcia to the mound. Houston will face Mike Clevinger, who looked like a future Cy Young candidate, but has battled injuries with the Guardians and Padres before being signed by the White Sox.
Will Clevinger start a bounce back campaign, or are the Astros too much for him to overcome?
Here are the odds for Sunday's series finale:
White Sox vs. Astros odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Astros prediction and pick
Clevinger hasn't been able to stay healthy, missing all of the 2021 season and part of last year as well. With limited options he joined the White Sox, with whome he struggled in Spring Training. The right hander allowed 12 earned runs in 15 2/3 innings this spring, and now has to face on of the most potent lineups in baseball in the Astros.
After being limited by Dylan Cease, who figures to be a Cy Young candidate, the Astros have teed off on the rest of the South Siders pitching staff, making me bullish they can handle Clevinger, who still looks far away from his best self.
Houston will send out Luis Garcia to limit the White Sox offense. He has been a consistent force in the Astros rotation, posting a 3.60 ERA across 56 starts in two full big league seasons. Garcia generates soft contact with a low home run rate and has stellar command, walking less than three batters per nine innings.
I'm fine laying the price with the home favorite to make it three in a row on Sunday afternoon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.