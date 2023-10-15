What TV Channel are the Houston Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS
Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers starts at 7:15pm CT
The Houston Astros are back again for the seventh straight ALCS and this time they face the interstate rival Texas Rangers. The Astros won the silver boot series this year as they have for several years. This year the Astros won the series 9-4, so both teams are very familiar with each other which could prove for an interesting series between interstate and division rivals.
Game 1 will be a great matchup as the Astros returning ace Justin Verlander gets the nod versus the Rangers Jordan Montgomery. The Astros bats hope to continue waking up as most of the players have had a stellar postseason but a few big names could come to life in the ALCS.
The Astros have the great advantage in this trade deadline starters matchup as the Rangers best pitchers are not scheduled to start game 1. Verlander is 1-0 this postseason after tossing 6 scoreless innings in his only game thus far.
ALCS 2023: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 15)
Fox will be airing the lone playoff game Sunday night as the Astros take on the Rangers to kick off the league championship series. The Astros are hosting the first two games of the best of 7 series before traveling to Arlington. The Astros might have the leg up hen it comes to pitching matchups, as they have a much deeper rotation, whereas much of the Rangers rotation relies on new players acquired at the deadline and they are not necessarily closely linked to the rest of the team. The Astros also have the playoff experience and many players who were on the team last season when they won it all.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Game 1 ALCS game between the Astros and Rangers.
Date
Sunday, October 15th
Game Time
8:15 PM EST/7:15 PM CST
Location
Houston, TX
Stadium
Minute Maid Park
National TV Channel
Fox
It is almost time, folks, so make sure you clear your schedules this evening as the Astros try to defend their World Series title.