What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game Two
After dropping Game One, here is how you can watch the Astros in Game Two of the ALCS
By Eric Cole
Unfortunately for the Houston Astros, the offense couldn't get anything going against Jordan Montgomery and they dropped Game One of the ALCS to the Rangers. Houston can take some solace from the fact that they did limit Texas and their vaunted offense to just two runs, but the Astros' bats are going to need to come alive again if they want to have any chance of evening this series up.
Fortunately, Houston is sending arguably their best pitcher, Framber Valdez, to the mound to start Game Two against Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has looked very good so far this postseason, but the Astros have had some success against him in the past and we have yet to see Valdez at his best
ALCS 2023 Game Two: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 16)
With the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies starting up tonight, the Astros have been relegated to the afternoon slot with a 4:37 PM EST start time. The MLB playoff schedule can be frustrating at times especially for fans that have to work regular 9-5 jobs, but at least Games 3 and 4 are in the night slots after this one. The game will be broadcasted by Fox and FS1 today yet again as is scheduled to be the case throughout this series.
For those that need to know how to watch the game today, here is everything that you need to know.
Date
October 16th, 2023
Game Time
4:37 PM EST/3:37 PM CST
Location
Minute Maid Park
How to watch
Fox/FS1
How to listen (Astros)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
It isn't hyperbole to say that Game Two is a must-win game for the Astros. Heading to Arlington down 0-2 is a recipe for disaster especially if Jordan Montgomery pitches like he did in Game One later in the series. The Astros dominated the Rangers in the regular season, so hopefully last night's snafu was just a momentary lapse and Houston can get back on track and quickly.