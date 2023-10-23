What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game 7
The ALCS is going to a Game Seven. Here is how to watch the pivotal matchup between the Astros and Rangers.
By Eric Cole
With the road team having won every single game of the ALCS so far after the Houston Astros lost to the Rangers on Sunday evening, the ALCS is officially going to be going the full seven games. While Game Sevens are among the most exciting parts of the playoffs every year, getting to this point can't be good for Astros fans' blood pressure considering they could have closed things out last night.
Nevertheless, this is the hand Houston has been dealt and that means the hopes of their entire 2023 season rest on Cristian Javier's shoulders as he takes the mound. Max Scherzer, who had to overcome a shoulder injury to even pitch in this series, gets the nod for Texas in this pivotal Game Seven.
ALCS 2023 Game Seven: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 23)
The road team is 6-0 in the American League Championship Series which is not the greatest news for the Astros who are the ones playing at home and who have played sub-.500 at home in 2023. However, this is still a Rangers team that Houston dominated in the regular season which is somewhat comforting at least. The MLB playoff scheduling gods were kind for Game Seven as the ALCS got the later time slot which should allow the vast majority of fans who want to watch the game to do so.
Here is everything you need to know about how to follow along with Game Seven at home.
Date
October 23rd, 2023
Game Time
8:30 PM EST/7:03 PM EST
Location
Minute Maid Park
How to Watch
Fox/FS1
How to Listen (radio)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
In an ideal world, the Astros would have wrapped this series up a while ago. The Rangers are a team that Houston had beaten up on in 2023 and losing both games started by Framber Valdez wasn't altogether likely when the ALCS started. None of that matters now and now the Astros have to play one game for all the marbles against a very spooky Rangers team. In only a matter of hours, we will know how things will finally sort out.