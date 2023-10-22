What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game 6
The Astros are just one game away from yet another World Series appearance. Here is how to watch Game Six.
By Eric Cole
Against all odds, the Houston Astros have turned the 0-2 deficit in the ALCS they faced as they went out on the road against the Rangers into a 3-2 series advantage and are just one win away from the World Series. Game Five was particularly wild as it had the lead change hands multiple times, several ejections after a near brawl, and Jose Altuve's late homer to steal the game. An absolute classic no matter how you look at it.
After a day off on Saturday for travel, the Astros are back in Houston with two chances to win the AL pennant starting with Game Six today. Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Astros looking for redemption after a pair of rough starts this postseason while the Rangers are sending out Nathan Eovaldi who has been very good in the playoffs even though Houston did find some success against him in Game Two.
ALCS 2023 Game Six: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 22)
The Astros need to hope that the trend of road teams winning every game comes to an end during these next two games. They won't be able to complain about the playoff scheduling today as they have the evening time slot all to themselves with the NLCS moving back to Philly and it being a weekend game. Minute Maid Park should be packed to the rafters tonight with Houston having a chance to clinch the pennant.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Game Six tonight.
Date
October 22nd, 2023
Game Time
8:03 PM EST/7:03 PM CST
Location
Minute Maid Park
How to watch
FS1
How to listen (radio)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
The good news, of course, is that Houston only needs to win one of the next two games in order to advance while the Rangers have to win both games. Eovaldi is a tough test for this Houston offense, but they did see him very recently which should help this veteran roster that knows how to make adjustments at the plate. Hopefully they can actually turn that into actual results and win a home game in this series.