What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game 5
The ALCS is all tied up, so here is how to watch Game Five as the Astros look to take the series lead.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros have came back from an 0-2 series deficit to tie up the ALCS after their second straight offensive explosion on Thursday evening. As it turns out, all of that talk about the Astros' dominance on the road proved to be foreshadowing as Houston has dominated both games in Arlington so far with one more to go.
For Game Five, Houston returns to the top of their rotation as Justin Verlander takes the mound. Verlander started Game One of the series and went 6.2 IP and gave up two earned runs while striking out five batters. Texas will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound and one can only hope he isn't quite as sharp as he was in the first game of the series when the Houston offense couldn't get anything going against him.
ALCS 2023 Game Five: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 20)
Now that home field advantage is firmly back in Houston's favor after their two road wins over the last couple of days, the Astros have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead back to Houston against all odds. The Astros lost the playoff scheduling lottery today as they have the early playoff game today, so getting home from the work week in time to catch the early portion of the game could be a challenge for some fans.
Here is how to watch Game Five for those that need to know.
Date
October 20th, 2023
Game Time
5:07 PM EST/4:07 PM CST
Location
Globe Life Field
How to watch
FS1
How to listen (radio)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
Today's game will be a crucial test to see if this offensive surge from the Astros is going to stick. While the bats have looked great lately, Jordan Montgomery has been making guys look foolish throughout the playoffs this year. If Houston can put some pressure on him and get to the Texas bullpen early again, the Astros will be in a great spot. If they let Montgomery stay in cruise control and Verlander has a tough start, things could take a turn for the worse in a hurry.