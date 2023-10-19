What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game 4
Here is how you can watch Game Four of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers
By Eric Cole
Thankfully for the Houston Astros, they avoided going down 3-0 in the ALCS thanks to an offensive explosion off off Max Scherzer and co. Yordan Alvarez remains a juggernaut and he got some help from Jose Altuve, Mauricio Dubon, and Jose Abreu to put the game out of reach.
Hopefully that offensive resurgence continues in Game Four as the Astros send Jose Urquidy to the mound. Houston should have a golden opportunity here as the Rangers have to send Andrew Heaney to the mound with his 4.15 regular season ERA. Heaney went 3.2 innings in his only appearance this postseason so far against the Orioles and gave up a run on two hits and a walk. Expect the Rangers to have Heaney on a quick hook, so Houston will have to strike early to take advantage.
ALCS 2023 Game Four: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 19)
The Astros got their first win of the series on the road last night and they are going to need at least one more to force the ALCS back to Houston. Fortunately for Astros fans, they have another night game today so no need to throw together another elaborate excuse to get off work early. Jose Urquidy has pitched very well against the Rangers in his career so far while Andrew Heaney has given up just six runs in four games against the Astros in 2023.
For those that need to know how to watch Game Four, here is everything that you need to know.
Date
October 19th, 2023
Game Time
8:03 PM EST/7:03 PM CST
Location
Globe Life Field
How to watch
FS1
How to listen (radio)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
If the Astros can handle their business tonight, the ALCS will be all tied up and Houston will seize home field advantage back from Texas. That may not matter all that much given how good the Astros play on the road, but with Texas likely to turn again to Montgomery and Eovaldi after this, every single little advantage Houston can get their hands on needs to be capitalized on.