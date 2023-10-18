What TV Channel are the Astros on today? How to watch Astros v. Rangers ALCS Game 3
Here is how you can watch Game Three of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers
By Eric Cole
The ALCS has not gone to script for the Houston Astros. The Astros were the only team with a bye in the first round to not struggle in the playoffs the last couple of years and they had dominated the Rangers during the regular season. Unfortunately, this series has been a different story and the Astros find themselves needing to overcome an 0-2 deficit to advance to the World Series yet again.
Having Cristian Javier on the mound is a nice place to start as Javier has a ton of experience pitching in the postseason. However, Max Scherzer is coming back from injury to make the Game Three start for Texas and if he looks like vintage Scherzer tonight, it could be a long night.
ALCS 2023 Game Two: How to watch the Houston Astros today (October 16)
The ALCS rolls on tonight at 8:03 PM EST as the series moves to Arlington after the Astros lost the first two games of the series at home. The MLB playoff schedule hasn't been particularly kind to Astros fans so far in 2023, but the ALCS is the only game on tonight which means they get the prime time slot and fans can come home from work and watch the game. Cristian Javier will be taking the mound for the Astros while Max Scherzer makes his return to the mound for the Rangers.
For those that need to know how to watch the game today, here is everything that you need to know.
Date
October 18th, 2023
Game Time
8:03 PM EST/7:03 PM CST
Location
Globe Life Field
How to watch
FS1
How to listen (Astros)
KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM
With the Astros having dropped the first two games of the series despite having run out Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, it is full on desperation mode for these games in Arlington. The Astros do have a really good road record this season which could be helpful, but they going to have to win at least two out of three at Texas if they want this series to make it back to Houston. Not exactly the position the Astros expected to be in, but this is the hand they have been dealt and it will be curious to see if they can rise to the occasion.