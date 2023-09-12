What The Astros Playoff Rotation Should Look Like
The Astros have some question marks in their starting rotation. Let's look at how their rotation should line up in the postseason.
By Alec Brown
Game 2: Justin Verlander
The Astros trade-deadline acquisition, Justin Verlander, should start Game 2. JV isn't going to win another Cy Young, but he's still been a great pitcher this year. JV has a 3.23 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP on the season.
He isn't missing bats at the rate he used to, striking out only 7.9 batters per nine this season, but he's still an exceptional pitcher. After getting the World Series monkey off his back last year, there shouldn't be any reason for trepidation with JV on the hill, no matter the round.
Like Valdez, he goes deep into games, and would more than likely give Houston a fresh bullpen with a travel day ahead of Game 3. He also provides an entirely different look and pitching style than Valdez.
Between JV and Framber, Dusty can't really choose wrong in who starts Game 1 and Game 2, but Valdez ability to keep the ball on the ground and limit the long ball should give him an edge to start Game 1.