Two AL West Opponents For The Astros to Fear And One That Is a Fraud

Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
Jacob deGrom
Spring Training / Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/GettyImages

AL West Fraud: Texas Rangers

The Rangers have been spending these last two offseasons, adding Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to the team last year. Now this offseason, they signed SP Jacob deGrom to a huge contract.

Not only that, but they acquired SP Jake Odorizzi via trade, and signed SP's Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi. The pitching depth is there for Texas, but the big concern is if the talent will be there for this season. The Rangers havent made the playoffs since 2016, losing in the AL Divisional Series. Not only that but they haven't finished above .500 since 2016 as well.

Projected Rangers Starting Rotation

Jacob deGrom / Nathan Eovaldi / Martin Perez / Jon Gray / Andrew Heaney

Projected Opening Day Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien / SS Corey Seager / 1B Nathaniel Lowe / RF Adolis Garcia / 3B Josh Jung / C Jonah Heim / LF Robbie Grossman / DH Brad Miller / CF Bubba Thompson

