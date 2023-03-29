Two AL West Opponents For The Astros to Fear And One That Is a Fraud
AL West Fraud: Texas Rangers
The Rangers have been spending these last two offseasons, adding Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to the team last year. Now this offseason, they signed SP Jacob deGrom to a huge contract.
Not only that, but they acquired SP Jake Odorizzi via trade, and signed SP's Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi. The pitching depth is there for Texas, but the big concern is if the talent will be there for this season. The Rangers havent made the playoffs since 2016, losing in the AL Divisional Series. Not only that but they haven't finished above .500 since 2016 as well.
Projected Rangers Starting Rotation
Jacob deGrom / Nathan Eovaldi / Martin Perez / Jon Gray / Andrew Heaney
Projected Opening Day Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien / SS Corey Seager / 1B Nathaniel Lowe / RF Adolis Garcia / 3B Josh Jung / C Jonah Heim / LF Robbie Grossman / DH Brad Miller / CF Bubba Thompson